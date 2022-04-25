BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thaden School will be partnering with the Bentonville Film Festival this Friday at 8 p.m. for an exclusive feature film screening after the first-ever Thaden Reels Showcase, a press release announced.

Following a Hollywood-style red carpet outside the Thaden School Performing Arts Center, Bentonville Film Festival will screen Marvelous and the Black Hole (2020) on the lawn.

According to the release, the film follows a delinquent teenager who teams up with a surly children’s party magician to navigate her dysfunctional family and inner demons. The screening will feature a special introduction from the writer and director, Kate Tsang.

At the screening, the festival will also announce that submissions for the Molly Holtzinger Aspiring Filmmaker Award are now open through May 15. The Molly Holtzinger Aspiring Filmmaker Award at the 2022 Bentonville Film Festival will honor the legacy of the late Molly Michaela Holtzinger, a young and tenacious aspiring filmmaker. The program encourages and spotlights young women filmmakers in Northwest Arkansas, and the winner will be announced after the program during the awards ceremony in June.

The 8th annual Bentonville Film Festival will take place with in-person events throughout Bentonville from June 22 – June 26 and virtual events from June 22 – July 3. The festival will feature plentiful film screenings, panel discussions and more programming.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the website. To register for the film screening, click here.