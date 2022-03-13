NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – During the monthly meeting of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Waterworks and Water Environment Association (AWW&WEA) in Rogers on March 9, the NW District’s drinking water contest took place.

Judges evaluate unmarked, utility submitted drinking water samples from district members. The judges score the water samples on clarity, color, odor and taste.

After drinking and comparing the seven water samples, scores were totaled and the winners were announced.

4th Place: Springdale Water Utilities

3rd Place: Beaver Water District

2nd Place: City of Fayetteville

1st Place: City of Bentonville

The City of Bentonville will represent the Northwest District for the statewide award during the 2022 Annual Conference & Exposition of AWW&WEA held May 1-4, 2022 in Hot Springs.

For more information on monthly meetings in Northwest Arkansas, click here.