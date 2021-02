BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Direct flights from Northwest Arkansas to Austin, Texas will be available at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) this summer, according to a release from the airport on Tuesday.

Starting on July 2, 2021, Allegiant Air will offer non-stop service from XNA to Austin-Bergman International Airport (AUS) in Austin. The inaugural direct flight from XNA-AUS will be offered every Monday and Friday, according to the airport's release.