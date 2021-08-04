BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival is rolling out the blue carpet tonight!

The festival is a hybrid event, with events held both virtually and in-person.

The Bentonville Film Festival was canceled in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.

Several directors, film makers and actors came to town for the opening reception, including festival chair and star Geena Davis.

“The town looks like a movie set. Like it was built to look like quaint, old fashion American,” says Davis. “We love it. We’ve found tremendous support from the community which has been really fun.”

The festival runs through Sunday— filled with movie screenings, documentaries, panels and more.