The Buttered Biscuit to open Fayetteville location

Courtesy: The Buttered Biscuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Buttered Biscuit is expanding its operations to Fayetteville.

The breakfast spot plans to open its fourth location in Northwest Arkansas in fall 2021.

“We are so thrilled to finally find a location to bring our made from-scratch breakfast to our Fayetteville neighbors,” said owner Anna Russell. “We have been trying to find a spot that fits our needs for the last 3 years, so it is incredible to see these dreams come to life.”

The new Buttered Biscuit will be located at 1754 North College Avenue in Fayetteville.

The location will be unique to the chain as it will offer a drive-thru window, “to better serve the needs of breakfast and coffee” to on-the-go customers, according to a release from the company on Thursday.

The breakfast/brunch chain has two locations in Bentonville and one in Springdale.

