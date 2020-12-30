‘The Holler’ announces decision to close its doors in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Holler, a Bentonville restaurant and shuffleboard bar, announced the decision to close its doors beginning Thursday, December 31, according to its website and social media pages.

Beginning Thursday, December 31, The Holler team has made the difficult decision to close its doors. This year has been a challenge for our local hangout, as it has for so many others. Unfortunately, this means the restaurant and space have not been able to operate as originally intended which ultimately led to its closure. Serving Northwest Arkansas for the past two and a half years has been an incredible honor and we appreciate the community’s support. We encourage everyone to continue supporting local businesses and the wonderful people at 8th Street Market. We are eternally thankful. × The Holler

The Holler, designed as a local hangout spot, opened in the 8th Street Market in 2018.

It was operated by Ropeswing Hospitality Group, which also owns Pressroom, The Preacher’s Son, Co-Op Ramen, Louise, and Undercroft.

Video attached to the article is from 2018.