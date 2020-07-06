The Jones Center opens fitness center, pool & ice rink to members only

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Jones Center is expanding its hours and opening more amenities to its members, the recreational center in Springdale announced on Monday.

The Jones Center remains closed to the general public, but limited access to the fitness center and fitness classes, the ice rink, and junior-Olympic lap pool is now open to members only.

“While we are anxious to lift restrictions and reopen our doors to the entire community, we also recognize that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Northwest Arkansas,” said Ed Clifford, president and CEO of The Jones Center. “In light of this, and Arkansas’ extended public health emergency, we will continue to offer limited amenities for members only. The health and safety of our community, members, staff and at-risk neighbors in the region remains our top priority.”

Hours are Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The center says visitors must be a member to enter and have a planned destination.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask in the facility at all times, unless actively swimming or exercising, and must “complete a health screening at the reception desk upon arrival.”

To learn more about The Jones Center’s reopening plans, visit thejonescenter.net/reopening.

The following amenities are open and available at The Jones Center:

FITNESS CENTER

Open for members only:

Monday-Friday | 6am-8pm

Saturday | 8am-noon

The Fitness Center is open with limited access to cardio equipment, free weights, fitness classes and personal training opportunities for Members of The Jones Center. All fitness equipment and class spaces are arranged to allow 12-feet between persons working out, and members are required to wear masks in the facility at all times, unless actively exercising. Members mustregister in advance for access to free weights due to social distancing and routine cleaning measures. A list of available fitness programs can be found on our website.

LOCKER ROOMS

Open for members only:

Monday-Friday | 6-10am & 11am-2pm

Locker rooms are open and available for members. Members must follow physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask while inside the facility.

JUNIOR-OLYMPIC POOL

Open for members only:

Monday, Wednesday & Friday | 6am-1pm & 4-7pm

Tuesday & Thursday | 8am-1pm & 4-7pm

Saturday | 8am-noon

Lap swim is currently limited to one-person per lane to allow proper distancing, and members are required to wear a mask in the facility at all times unless actively swimming. We recommend that members wear their swimsuit to and from the Center, however our family changing rooms are available for use. Locker rooms are available for use Monday-Friday from 6am-10am & 11am-2pm. Members should call in advance or check-in at the reception desk to register for a lane. Our leisure pool will remain closed until further notice.

ICE RINK

Open for members only:

Tuesday’s 9:30-10:30am | Wednesday’s 3-4pm | Thursday’s 5-6:30pm

Members are required to wear a mask in the facility at all times and should check-in at the reception desk in our main lobby upon arrival.

RUNWAY BIKE PARK

Open to the community from sunrise to sunset daily. Visitors should adhere to physical distancing of 6-feet. Masks are highly encouraged, but not required.

The Centers for Nonprofits will continue to provide services to the community. This includes public health and safety services provided by the Benton County Health Department, American Red Cross, Community Clinic and other agencies operating at the Centers for Nonprofits located in Springdale and in Rogers. Visitors will only be allowed entry through the main entrances, which will remain open to the public Monday-Friday from 7:15am-5pm.