The Momentary unveils new parking garage

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary announced Wednesday, Jan. 19 the opening of its new parking garage, located just south of the museum.

The Momentary notes its main parking lot will be closed through mid-February to create a new pathway from the garage to the building.

During the closure, the museum asks that visitors park in the new garage and follow the temporary walking path to the main entrance.

The new structure comes with a glass scrim designed by Chad “Nish” Earles and entails a pattern “providing cultural reference to the Indigenous peoples of Arkansas and the land the Momentary currently occupies,” the post said.

The pattern references designs found in pottery created by ancestors of the Caddo Nation while the name of the design, “Above & Below,” recognizes the Caddo are still here today, above and below the ground.

ADA parking is located in the garage and along E St. (west side of the building) as well as along the north side of the Momentary.

For more information about the project and to view maps, click here.