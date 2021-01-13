The New School lowering tuition for next school year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The New School is lowering its tuition for the 2021-22 school year.

The three-day early childhood tuition will be $12,000, and the five-day early childhood tuition will be $14,400.

Kindergarten through 12th grade will be $15,400.

“Throughout my listening tour in 2019-20 and the challenges of the current pandemic, I have consistently heard a strong message from parents, students, faculty, staff, and community members about the critical importance of affordability and inclusion at The New School,” says Head of School Nancy Lang.

The school says it lowered its tuition in an effort to encourage inclusion and will continue to provide a financial assistance program and scholarships.