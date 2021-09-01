TheatreSquared to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for patrons

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Leaders from TheatreSquared in Fayetteville announced Wednesday that the venue will require patrons to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative antigen test within three days of their event in order to attend performances.

As of now, the requirement will remain in place through the end of October, however, officials said the requirement will be extended beyond October 31 if local case numbers remain high or if public health guidance indicates it is necessary.

Those who are unable to comply with the vaccination or testing requirement will be offered the option to stream from home, or may request a refund through September 10.

TheatreSquared’s newest show, Designing Women, opens September 22.