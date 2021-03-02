These student expenses at John Brown University are getting increased

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University announced Wednesday it will increase tuition and room and board.

There will be a 1.68 percent blended increase between tuition, room and board, and fees.

To offset the increase, the university also announced additional 736,000 in merit-based aid between scholarships and work-study positions.

In total, JBU will award about 17 Million dollars in scholarships.

The university says 88% of undergrad students will receive some form of institutional aid.