ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department reported that three people have been arrested in connection with an April 13 shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police report, on September 6 the department arrested the following suspects on charges of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a felony:

Daniel Zenon Chavez, 44, of Arkansas City, Kansas

Rosa Reyes-Zendejas, 42, of Arkansas City, Kansas

Giovanny Zenon, 21, of Arkansas City, Kansas

On April 15, an arrest warrant was issued for a juvenile male for manslaughter, a class C felony, in relation to the shooting death. Police believed the juvenile fled the area and law enforcement had been unable to locate him.

Following the execution of a search warrant on the home of Daniel Zenon, Rosa Reyes-Zendejas, and Giovanny Zenon conducted on April 28, the Zenon family “fled the state and since re-established the family in Arkansas City, Kansas and have not cooperated with investigative proceedings,” according to investigators.

The investigation has indicated that all three “conspired and orchestrated in concealing a juvenile male who shot and killed a juvenile female.” A warrant for the arrests of Zenon, Reyes-Zendejas, and Zenon was issued around August 5, according to police.

All three were arrested in Arkansas City, Kansas and were extradited to Arkansas. They were held at the Benton County Detention Center and each has posted a $40,000 bond.

Police note that the investigation is still ongoing.