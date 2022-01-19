Three Washington County locations added to National Historic Places Registry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announced the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with three residing in Washington County.

According to a news release, the Register is a program of the National Park Service and these listings are honorary. Properties with this distinction may also be eligible for grant and tax programs on the state national level.

The new listings include:

Scott Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church, Chicot County

First Presbyterian Church, Phillips County

Arkansas State Fairgrounds Historic District, Pulaski County

Broadmoor Neighborhood Historic District, Pulaski County

Forrest City Public Library, St. Francis County

Presbyterian Center, Washington County

Winslow Commercial Historic District, Washington County

North Garvin Drive Historic District, Washington County

The release notes, since March 2020, the AHPP has completed 1,044 Architectural Surveys, presented 13 Arkansas Register nominations with nine new listings in eight counties and four listings being elevated to the National Register.

It also presented 83 National Register nominations in 33 counties with 69 listings being registered and more in consideration.