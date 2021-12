(FILE) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Ticketmaster, Garth Brooks’ upcoming show at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is officially sold out.

The legendary country singer is slated to perform at the home of the Razorbacks on Saturday, April 23.

The show reportedly sold 70,000 tickets in the first 90 minutes that they were available on December 3.

The upcoming concert marks the first time Brooks has played in Arkansas in seven years.