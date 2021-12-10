Tim McGraw to play at Walmart AMP next year

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP announced on their Facebook page that Tim McGraw will be bringing his “McGraw Tour” to the music venue in Rogers, Ark. on April 29, 2022.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

Prices will range from $44.75 to $109.75 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, in-person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Purchasers will receive their tickets within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.