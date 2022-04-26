ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown live performances in 2020, they are now making their return as numerous artists are heading out on the road in 2022, including many announced for the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Ark.

Concerts can often be expensive as on top of the ticket price, attendees may want to purchase merchandise, beverages, food, or VIP passes.

To help save on spending, TopCashback.com offers five ways you can enjoy seeing your favorite artists without breaking the bank.

Plan ahead. With the demand for entertainment being higher than ever, you’ll want to score your tickets as early as possible to avoid expensive resellers. Look for presale codes on social media, via email and on the artist’s website. Pro-tip: If you’re planning to drive to the venue, figure out the parking situation ahead of time to avoid surge pricing and last-minute fees. And if you’re planning to use Uber or Lyft to get there, schedule your ride ahead of time for a set price. Compare prices. In-person events can get expensive, especially if you plan to travel out of town. Whether you’re buying your tickets or booking travel online, be sure to use a cashback site, like TopCashback.com, to score the highest percentage of your money back on qualifying purchases from sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub, Expedia, Priceline and more. Use the right credit card. Depending on the venue or the website you use to purchase tickets, you may have access to special offers and seat sections with your credit card. If you’re an active concert-goer, theatre lover or sports enthusiast, consider applying for one of these credit cards to score the best possible seats along with cashback and points on purchases. Plus, you can get your tickets early and some stadiums and arenas offer special perks and discounts for specific cardholders. Stick to a budget. Merchandise and concessions at events can add up pretty quickly. To ensure you budget effectively for the concert, research the venue to see what you can bring inside. And if you plan on buying merchandise, check the artist’s website for pricing in advance and give yourself a generous budget in case prices are higher than expected. Pro-tip: Don’t be afraid to walk away if it’s too expensive. After the concert, look for budget-friendly merchandise at retailers like Hot Topic or from eBay resales. Get to know the surrounding area. Whether you’re traveling far or staying close to home, make sure to research the venue’s local amenities. You can save on dining in the area with discount gift cards from sites like Raise, or plan activities and experiences from sites like Groupon. This will allow you to plan out your entire day surrounding the concert in advance to avoid sold-out reservations and long wait times.

