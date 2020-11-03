‘Together’ banner flies over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You may have noticed a banner flying overhead in Fayetteville on Monday.

The word ‘Together’ was written on a banner flown over the University of Arkansas.

The project was put together by a nonpartisan group of artists and producers working to “reignite the American spirit” ahead of Election Day.

Creative director Tabitha Dumo told KNWA/FOX24 that while it’s a simple word and a simple concept, it speaks volumes.

“I think we’ve all had one hell of a year in this country, and we need to remember what makes America so amazing,” said Dumo. “It’s our diversity. It’s all the different things that we have and when we all come together, we’re the most powerful.”

‘Together’ airplane banners were flown all over the nation.