Tontitown police officers rescue suspect after car chase ends in fiery crash

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown Police Department confirmed that two officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Liberty and Brush Creek Road late Saturday night and were led on a chase that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed.

Police said the suspect inside the vehicle was reportedly armed.

The vehicle fled from officers resulting in a chase that ended when the driver missed a turn and hit a tree head-on.

The car caught fire and officers tried to order the driver to step out of the vehicle but they did not receive a response.

Officers said they heard screaming inside the car and when they approached they found a female driver who was pinned inside and fire spreading into the cab.

Officers were able to climb in through the passenger window of the vehicle and free the driver.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where she was treated for burns and other injuries.

Police have not yet released the suspects name or charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers