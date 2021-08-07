Tontitown first responders collecting school supplies for Rollins Elementary

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown Police Department City Hall, Fire department and EMS department are working to collect school supplies and raise funds for the upcoming year at the new Jim Rollins Elementary School.

The school supply drive lasts until August 13 at noon.

Those who wish to donate can drop school supplies off at the Tontitown Police Department lobby 24 hours a day.

Monetary donations can be made in the lobby between Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials said monetary donations will be given to the school to help pay late lunch dues from previous years.

A list of needed supplies from the school is below: