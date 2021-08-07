Tontitown first responders collecting school supplies for Rollins Elementary

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
schoolsupplies_1470669811253.png

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown Police Department City Hall, Fire department and EMS department are working to collect school supplies and raise funds for the upcoming year at the new Jim Rollins Elementary School.

The school supply drive lasts until August 13 at noon.

Those who wish to donate can drop school supplies off at the Tontitown Police Department lobby 24 hours a day.

Monetary donations can be made in the lobby between Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials said monetary donations will be given to the school to help pay late lunch dues from previous years.

A list of needed supplies from the school is below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers