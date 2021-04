TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown Winery announced the Tontitown Grape Festival will return this summer.

According to the winery’s Facebook post, the 122nd Tontitown Grape Festival will return August 3-7, 2021.

Last year, the festival did not take place due to COVID-19.

