Top bullriders make their way to Springdale for PBR’s Buckin’ in the Ozarks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — PBR’s ‘Buckin in the Ozarks’ brought world-class bullriding back to Northwest Arkansas over the weekend.

Thirty-five of the top professional bull riders go head to head with bulls nearly 10 times their weight.

The top ten riders compete in the championship round for a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000.

Locals say the event is fun for families to enjoy.

‘The crowd is hype, even if the baby doesn’t know what’s going on, she’s having a good time watching the animals, and everyone’s cheering,” said Justin Robertson from Springdale. “Definitely if you have kids, they’ll have fun no matter what.”