Need Memorial Day plans; Topgolf NWA opening day announced

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Topgolf NW Arkansas – Rogers is set to reopen on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Topgolf is implementing new measures around Guest and Associate health and safety, and working with state and local health officials to ensure they are following reopening guidelines, according to the website.

Topgolf will be enforcing social distancing, putting up protective bay dividers, as well as requiring all associates to wear masks and gloves while handling food.

Healthcare workers will receive 10% off Topgolf game play through August 31.