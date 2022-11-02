BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Toyland in Downtown Bentonville is being postponed from its original date of Nov. 4 due to weather concerns.

After the community event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Downtown Bentonville will transform into a “Universe of Play” when it returns on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The family-friendly community event will last until 8 p.m. on the Bentonville Square. Mainstage programming will start at 2 p.m.

Throughout the day, kids of all ages can test out the newest toys exclusive to Walmart and available for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Characters from Paw Patrol, Minions, and Cocomelon will be on-site to interact with children and take photos. Santa will also be available all day for photos and holiday requests.

Downtown Bentonville describes Toyland as a free, hands-on experience for all ages and will include demo tables, play areas, and race track sets; areas to test ride scooters, e-scooters, and e-bikes; inflatables, photo booths, and coloring walls; and more.

The event normally brings 20,000 visitors to the Downtown Bentonville area.

Attendees are encouraged to utilize public parking for Toyland and may need to consider biking or carpooling downtown on Friday for the event.