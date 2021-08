FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police reported Sunday afternoon that all southbound traffic on Razorback Rd. from Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. to 15th St. is closed due to an accident.

Anyone who is out driving driving is asked to avoid the area.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the accident.

The collision reportedly took place near the intersection of Razorback Rd. and Indian Trail.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.