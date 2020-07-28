TRAFFIC ALERT: I-49 southbound shut down after head-on crash, one dead

UPDATE: Rogers Fire Department confirms one person is dead.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – All southbound lanes of Interstate-49 are shut down in Rogers at Exit 82 after a head-on wreck.

Arkansas State Police and Rogers Fire Department is on the scene of a head-on collision on I-49 between Exits 81 and 82.

Two additional ambulances have been dispatched by the incident command unit and extrication tools are requested.

The wreck happened around 9:15pm Monday.

Is it unknown what type of injuries occurred at this time.