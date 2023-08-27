FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As you walk out the door on Monday morning, getting to school or work may be a little trickier than normal with certain roads in Northwest Arkansas expected to be closed.

Here are some of the road closures that could impact commutes:

Siloam Springs

Intermittent closures on East Lake Francis Drive are expected to happen over the next nine months as part of the city’s Lake Francis Rebuild project beginning on Monday, August 28, according to a Facebook post.

East Lake Francis Drive from S Mt. Olive Rd. to the railroad will be closed based on construction needs.

Azlin Place, Roselawn Street, Aspen Street, Chanel Street, Washington Street, and Kristy Lane will experience closures at their intersections with East Lake Francis Drive.

Bentonville

SW A Street between SW 2nd Street and SW 3rd Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, August 28 for utility construction, according to a release from the City of Bentonville.

On Wednesday, August 30, and Thursday, August 31, SW 2nd Street between SW G Street and SW F St will be fully closed during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for utility construction, according to a release from the City of Bentonville.

Detour signs will be in place for both construction events.

Rogers

Alternating lane closures on Bellview Road at the intersection of Bellview Road and JB Hunt Drive/28th Place started on August 22 in order to build a roundabout at the intersection.

This is part of the JB Hunt Drive project. For more information on the project, click here.

For more information on possible road closures and traffic, click here.