Truck crashes into backhoe in Rogers; driver reportedly leaves scene

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A State Highway Department backhoe was clearing storm debris in Rogers on Thursday night when it was rear-ended by a truck, according to Beaver Lake Fire Department Chief John Whisenant.

The driver of the backhoe was clearing gravel that had washed onto Highway 12 near Greystone due to Thursday’s storms when his vehicle was struck from behind at around 9 p.m.

The driver of the truck reportedly left the scene, Whisenant said, and no one was injured.

Arkansas State Police and Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the scene was cleared at 11:30 p.m.

Whisenant advises drivers to pay attention to the roadway and drive with caution, especially during inclement weather.

