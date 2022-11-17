ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 15th annual Turkey Trot for Heroes 5k on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, is in final preparations.

For those unfamiliar, the Turkey Trot 5k is presented by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and honors fallen veterans and first responders with proceeds from the event supporting SDIA’s Get Off The Couch programming and the military, law enforcement, fire & rescue, and

EMS heroes.

Registration/Check-In for the event begins at 7:45 a.m. at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s in Rogers, and the races start at 9 a.m. The in-person event will have a standard 5k, “Wild Gobbler” 5k, and a 1-mile fun run/walk, as well as a virtual 5k.

Registration is also currently open online.

A summary for each run can be found below:

“Turkey Trot for Heroes 5k” is the standard timed 5k (3.2 miles) run option following a route around the Center for Nonprofits and Rogers area. All 5k runners receive a T-shirt with their $40 registration.

“Wild Gobbler 5k” is our more challenging 5k option and includes five exercise stops along the route, each one honoring a fallen veteran or first responder. The rep scheme for each exercise directly correlates to the fallen hero being honored. Wild Gobbler runners will receive a T-shirt and “JUNK” headband with their $48 registration. Sheep Dog also says this year Wild Gobblers can also vie for a new award – “13th Place” – in honor of SDIA’s 13th Anniversary next year.

“1-Mile Fun Run/Walk” is a slower-paced, family-and stroller-friendly option that follows the same 5k route with a turnaround at the appropriate point for 1 mile. Registration is $15 per person ages 5 and up.

The “Virtual 5k” is for anyone and everyone whether they are unable to run on Thanksgiving morning, live outside the Northwest Arkansas area, or just don’t run at all. Virtual 5K participants can run (or not) on the date and time of their choosing in the month of November. All virtual runners will receive a T-shirt with their $40 registration.

Awards will be presented to 5k overall men’s and overall women’s runners, as well as first, second and third places in each category and age group. Wild Gobbler 5k will award first, second, third, and 13th places in men’s and women’s categories. Awards will also be given to “best dressed,” “founder’s favorite,” and “super supporter.”

For more information about the Turkey Trot for Heroes, visit www.SheepDogIA.org.