Turpentine Creek asks for pumpkin donations

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is asking for donations of pumpkins.

According to the refuge’s Facebook post, the pumpkins are used to create enrichment for the animals.

If you would like to donate your leftover pumpkins (or bring over some brand-new ones), you can drop them off at: 239 Turpentine Creek Lane, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.

If you are a business or individual with a large number of pumpkins you wish to donate, feel free to message the refuge on Facebook or email morgan@tcwr.org so they can coordinate team members to help with unloading.

