Two men arrested for shooting at a house in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Police Department arrested two men on Sunday morning for firing a gun in the city limits.

Robert Harris (pictured on the left), 18, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act, discharging a firearm in the city, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington and Jefferson streets in Siloam Springs for the report of gunshots heard on Sunday morning. They quickly located multiple shell casings on the roadway, sidewalk and front porch of the residence near South Washington Street.

Witnesses stated a vehicle entered the driveway and multiple gunshots erupted before the vehicle quickly left the area.

Robert Harris was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.

A second shooter, Travis Harris (pictured on the right), was arrested on January 11. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and discharging a firearm in the city.

No injuries were reported during the shooting. Both men are being held in the Benton County Jail.