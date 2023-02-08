BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 7:57 a.m. All lanes of traffic are now clear with the right shoulder still being impacted.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-vehicle accident is blocking all lanes of traffic on Interstate 49 Northbound Tuesday morning as rain impacts the area.

According to ARDOT, the accident occurred at Exit 88 just east of Bentonville. Authorities are reporting a semi-truck to be involved.

No injuries are being reported at this time and crews are working to clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.