ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two women were killed in a car crash Tuesday on Interstate 49 northbound.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Sherry Ahart, 63, and Mildred Chapman, 80, were in a 2009 Honda Civic on the right shoulder near Exit 86 while a 2008 Acura RDX was traveling in the left lane.

The report states Ahart and Chapman then turned westbound to get to the left shoulder, crossing all three lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Acura then struck the two women’s vehicle, ultimately killing them.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:44 p.m. and was investigated by ASP.