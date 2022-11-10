ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyler Childers will take the stage at the Walmart AMP in the spring of 2023 when his “Send in the Hounds” tour makes a stop in Rogers on April 22.

The show is part of the Cox Concert Series and will include opening guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 18 with prices ranging from $39.50 to $ 99.50 plus fees. Presale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Walmart AMP is also introducing a new ticket method with reserved lawn tickets. According to a press release, patrons will be seated at the front of the General Mills lawn in a specified space with a chair provided. Ticket prices for reserved lawn seats will vary from show to show with a limited number available for most.

Lawn chair rentals can also be added to your order for $10 each. Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or Walton Arts Center box office, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 72 hours prior to the show date. For more information, visit www.amptickets.com.