SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — CEO of Tyson Foods Donnie King will testify before the House Agriculture Committee on Wednesday, the Union of Concerned Scientists announced in a press release.

According to the release, the hearing will focus on consolidation-driven inequities within U.S. cattle markets. King will join CEOs for Cargill, JBS, and National Beef Packing.

Meat price increases have resulted in record profits for Tyson, the nation’s largest meat processor and its nearest competitors. Meanwhile, the share of a consumer dollar seen by ranchers has dropped by nearly half, from 60 cents 50 years ago to just 39 cents today.

“Corporate meatpackers want to blame the market for high consumer prices and low farmer prices, but these companies have a record of using their power to boost their own profits at everyone else’s expense,” said Karen Perry Stillerman, Food and Environment Program senior analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). “Our research found that Tyson Foods has consolidated its power in its home state of Arkansas to achieve a near-monopoly on chicken, controlling two-thirds of the market. Like beef producers, poultry farmers have seen their share of the consumer dollar drop, and have alleged that Tyson and other giant processors have conspired to use their outsized power to keep producer prices low.”

Higher prices, including a 14% increase in the cost of beef, are also responsible for half of the recent increase in consumer spending at the grocery store, according to the White House.