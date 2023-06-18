SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson celebrated Juneteenth this weekend with a big protein giveaway.

The company’s African American Alliance Business Resource Group gave away 40,000 pounds of protein on Saturday.

Outside of Tyson’s World Headquarters in Springdale, the community picked up donations of frozen chicken and beef products along with Wright bacon.

“In observation of Juneteenth, there will be many events celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. We recognize there is food insecurity in the communities where we live and operate and want to take this day as an opportunity to give back,” said Angelica Puga, AAABG member and associate manager of channel development at Tyson Foods. in a news release on Tuesday about the event.

Simeon Hinsey, co-chair of the resource group, said this had a major impact on the community.

“It’s amazing when we know that things that we’re doing is truly having an impact in our community but what this also shows is that there is a tremendous need to continue feeding people and we’re just happy to play a small part in that this weekend,” said Hinsey.

Hinsey also said the community donation tripled in size this year.