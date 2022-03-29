BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced it is bringing back the company’s “GiveFest” in April and will host 50 local organizations at a nonprofit fair during the festival.

The annual event, which was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19, connects Tyson employees to local community organizations through volunteerism and philanthropy. The initiative is part of Tyson’s larger strategy to help the communities it serves achieve social, environmental, and economic sustainability, a press release said.

According to Tyson, each nonprofit selected to participate will receive a donation of $250 to their organization; a 10×10 tent and table to distribute information, recruit volunteers, and fundraising, as well as lunch for up to two agency representatives.

Tyson said it expects approximately 1,200 employees to visit the nonprofit fair at the company’s 2200 W. Don Tyson Park location. The event will include live music and entertainment, remarks from company leadership, and a discounted food truck lunch and prizes for Tyson employees.

The non-profit fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nonprofits may submit their applications online at www.tysongivefest.com. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 10 at midnight. Selected nonprofits will be notified by close of business on Wednesday, April 13. For more information, email sarah@writeonfundraising.com or call (479) 316-0613.