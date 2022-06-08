SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is continuing its commitment to support Northwest Arkansas communities by donating 273,500 pounds of protein, which is the equivalent of more than one million meals.

The protein was donated through a mobile food pantry sponsorship with Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

In May 2021, Tyson Foods awarded the food bank a $500,000 grant to support local hunger relief efforts. As of April 2022, thousands of residents in four Northwest Arkansas communities received pre-packed boxes available for pick up at designated sites, according to the meat company.

The mobile pantries distributed essential food each month for 12 months to residents across Springdale, Rogers, Fayetteville and Green Forest. As a result, Tyson Foods and the NWA Food Bank reportedly helped support 18,893 households and 78,924 individuals throughout 46 total food distributions.

“We are so grateful for the support to our Mobile Pantry program from Tyson Foods. Because of their generosity, we’ve been able to increase our distributions in Green Forest, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville,” said Sabrina Thiede, Director of Programs, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “Over the past year we’ve been able to provide nutritious food to over 18,000 households and nearly 79,000 individuals. It truly is a community effort to serve our neighbors and we’re honored to have Tyson be a part of ours.”