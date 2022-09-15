SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Thursday it is donating 50,000 masks and PPE to the Marshall Islands as they contend with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tyson says it felt the need to step in as Northwest Arkansas is home to one of the largest Marshallese populations in the continental U.S. and the Marshall Islanders are “vital members” of the company’s team and community.

“I would like to thank Tyson Foods once again for this generous contribution,” said Eldon Alik, Republic of the Marshall Islands Consul General. “Tyson Foods have always been a great friend and supporter of the Marshallese people, not only in Arkansas but also in the islands. As it was during the pandemic in Arkansas, Tyson Foods is again stepping up to fill a need. Thank you!”

The release notes this donation is not the first time Tyson Foods has supported the Marshallese community. Counsel Alik has participated in several plant tours and joined Marshallese Ambassador to the U.S., Gerald Zackios, for a vaccination event at a Tyson plant in Rogers, Arkansas.

Tyson representatives also participated in the Marshallese COVID-19 task force when it was established in March of 2020 and continue to explore ways the task force can be a valuable asset to the Marshallese community moving forward.

For more information about Tyson’s efforts, visit tysonfoods.com.