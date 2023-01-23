SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Monday it is donating nearly half a million meals to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in California and surrounding areas.

Tyson says in a press release that more than 110,000 pounds of protein will be distributed to its partners at Feeding America and two local member food banks in California, San Francisco Marin Food bank and Central Food Bank of California in Fresno.

“We’re devasted by the destruction caused by the recent storms and we want to do our part to help the community, first responders and refill freezers with protein,” said Tim Grailer, Sr. Director of Sustainability Business Operations. “We’re proud to partner with Feeding America and amplify their support to feed those in need.”

Tyson estimates that four ounces of protein equates to one serving.