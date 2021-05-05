Tyson Foods donating 1 million meals to Northwest Arkansas school districts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced on Wednesday a donation of one million meals to local school districts.

The Springdale-based food processor will donate 240,000 pounds of protein to schools in Northwest Arkansas to help feed students and their families.

The company will distribute six truckloads of protein to school districts in Springdale, Siloam Springs, Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Rogers.

“We’re proud to be able to support our local school districts. No student should have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “The protein donation will provide critical resources to those in need in our community.”

District students and their families can visit the drive-thru distribution events during the below times & dates:

Rogers School District Date: May 7 Location: 2922 S 1st St., Rogers, Ark. Distribution Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Springdale School District Date: May 8 Location #1: Har-Ber High School, 300 Jones Rd., Springdale, Ark. Location #2: Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Rd., Springdale, Ark. Distribution Time: 8 a.m. – noon (Events will be taking place simultaneously)

Bentonville School District Date: May 8 Location: Bentonville High School, 1801 SE J St., Bentonville, Ark. Distribution Time: 9 a.m. – noon

Fayetteville School District Date: May 14 Location: Baum Stadium Parking Lot, 15th St. and Razorback Rd., Fayetteville, Ark. Distribution Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Siloam Springs School District Dates: May 22 and May 29 Location: Siloam Springs Middle School, 1500 N Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs, Ark. Distribution Times: 9 – 11 a.m.



“We are incredibly grateful to the Tyson Foods team for their partnership in supporting our Rogers Public Schools families not only with this huge event but throughout the past two years by supplementing our food pantry inventory,” said Cindy Caudle, counselor, Rogers New Technology High School.

According to a Tyson Foods news release on Wednesday, it is estimated that one in four children are experiencing food insecurity due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.