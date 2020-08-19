Tyson Foods donating 2.5 million pounds of product to Feed the Children

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is partnering with Feed the Children to provide ten million meals to families in 16 states, according to a release from the Springdale-based food processor on Wednesday.

The 2.5 million-pound donation to Feed the Children is the company’s single largest product gift in 2020 and one of its largest ever to date to a single organization.

“As the largest food company in the U.S. we have a responsibility to provide the world with good food,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “Partnering with Feed the Children on this large donation, and the many in the past and more to come in the future, is truly our pleasure. We know that with Feed the Children, protein is getting into the right hands to do the most good it can.”

Tyson Foods’ release cites a recent study by the Brookings Institution, which revealed 40.9 percent of mothers with children under 12 reported household food insecurity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that food insecurity in households with children under 18 has increased by about 130 percent from 2018 to today.

“We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during this unsettling time around COVID-19,” said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “We understand that many Americans are facing unexpected challenges and we are working diligently with our partners such as Tyson Foods to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need.”