Tyson Foods fires 7 plant management employees after Waterloo investigation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods has fired seven plant management employees after an independent investigation into allegations that officials at a pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa were betting on how many workers would get infected with COVID-19.

Tyson Foods President & CEO Dean Banks said he was “very upset to learn of the behaviors found in the allegations.”

“We value our people and expect everyone on the team, especially our leaders, to operate with integrity and care in everything we do,” Banks said in a release on Wednesday. “The behaviors exhibited by these individuals do not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action to get to the truth. Now that the investigation has concluded, we are taking action based on the findings.”

The virus infected more than 1,000 of the 2,800 workers at the pork plant, killing six and tearing through the broader community in Waterloo.

According to the Springdale-based food processor, Banks met with Waterloo plant team members and community leaders today “to reinforce Tyson’s commitment to them and the community.”

Banks said Tyson Foods has asked former Attorney General Eric Holder and his team to partner with the company to “help us as we continue to look for ways to enhance a trusting and respectful workplace.”