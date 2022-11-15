SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it is strengthening its commitment to immigrant workers by investing an additional $1.5 million for legal and citizenship services.

This brings the company’s total investment over the last two years to $2.4 million in support of partners like Immigrant Connection, a non-profit organization that provides immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship.

Since 2020 Tyson has reportedly doubled the legal services offered to U.S. team members, helped more than 500 Tyson team members with their citizenship status, and counseled over 2,500 team members in need of legal services.

The company has also spent millions of dollars providing ESL and citizenship classes through Upward Academy, according to a release.

“I am thankful to Tyson Foods and the Immigration Partnership Program. I am now an American citizen, proud to be able to vote for the first time in a country I lived in and called my home for the last 12 years,” said Johanna Soderstrom, executive vice president, chief people officer, Tyson Foods. “This is a wonderful benefit available to all Tyson team members and their family members.”

According to Tyson, the average total compensation for hourly team members has increased to more than $24 an hour, or an annual value of more than $50,000.

The company has also invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the past year, as well as adding subsidized and onsite childcare.

An increasing number of Tyson production facilities are also offering more flexible work schedules for frontline workers.