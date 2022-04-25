SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Monday it is planning to provide free education for all U.S. team members with a new program beginning this summer.

According to a press release, team members will have the ability to attain master’s, undergraduate and associate degrees, plus career certificates and literacy and technology fundamentals.

Tyson is partnering with social impact company Guild to expand its existing “Upward Academy” program to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 of the nation’s top universities and learning providers, the release said.

The four-year, $60 million investment will reportedly cover 100% of all tuition, books, and fees for team members.

“This commitment to our team members reinforces our belief that they are the lifeblood of our current and future success. Providing equity and opportunity to every single member of our team is part of our goal to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work,” said John R. Tyson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Tyson Foods. “Providing education benefits will continue to lay a foundation for personal and career growth for our team members.”

The initiative expands Upward Academy, which, since 2016, has provided free ESL, GED, citizenship, financial and digital literacy classes to frontline employees. Upward Academy is currently offered at 46 Tyson locations.

With the addition of the online curriculum, team members at all U.S. locations will now have access to nearly 200 learning programs provided by dozens of institutions of higher learning.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tyson to further empower their team members to pursue career pathways that will help them open the doors to their dreams,” said Rachel Romer Carlson, CEO of Guild. “Tyson’s free education and upskilling program is enhancing its commitment to creating a top work environment and a workplace of growth.”

An online portal will provide Tyson team members access to curriculum and courses covering foundational skills, career certificates and academic degrees in the following areas:

Key Business Priorities

Foundation Learning & Core Skills

Supply Chain & Operations

Agriculture

Manufacturing & Automation

Sustainability

Foundational Learning Programs

English Learning Language

High School Completion

Career Readiness

Frontline Management Program

Executive Education Certificates

Leadership & Management

Technology

Business

For more information about the new program, visit tyson.guildeducation.com.