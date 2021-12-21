Tyson Foods launching new childcare initiatives

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced in a Tuesday, Dec. 21 press release it will be providing greater access to affordable childcare for its frontline workers and their families.

The company said it plans to build a $3.5 million on-site childcare and learning facility at its new poultry processing plant in Humboldt, Tenn.

The “Tyson Tykes” facility will support up to 100 children, ages five and younger, with a staff of 18, the release said. It will operate as an early childhood learning center by KinderCare and be at a low cost for workers.

This plan comes after Tyson announced a program that its Amarillo, Texas beef plant will provide free childcare to children of second shift workers.

“For nearly a century, ‘care’ has been at the heart of Tyson culture,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “These childcare pilots reflect that culture as well as our goal of becoming the most sought-after place to work. Over the past few months, as part of our efforts to recruit and retain frontline team members, we’ve also piloted more flexible work hours, raised wages and benefits, provided $50 million in year-end bonuses and in January, will start providing paid sick leave.”

Tyson’s efforts originate from a study by Center for American Progress stating children enrolled in early education programs have greater high school graduation rates, increased IQ scores, higher career earnings, etc., according to the release.

The company’s current Humboldt complex has a staff of more than 1,000 people and is expected to eventually employ 1,500 workers.

The new childcare facility is expected to be operational in 2023.