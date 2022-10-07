SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced it is teaming up with Razorback Athletics to donate 80,000 pounds of protein to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and other local agency partners on Saturday, October 8.

According to a release, volunteers from Tyson will join more than 40 Razorback student-athletes from football, gymnastics, track & field, and soccer to distribute the protein products.

“Hunger is an issue in every single community,” said Tim Grailer, Senior Director of Corporate Responsibility for Tyson Foods. “We’re proud to partner with the University of Arkansas and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to help feed those in need and raise awareness of food insecurity in our region.”

The event will last from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Lot 44.