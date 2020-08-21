Tyson Foods partners with Springdale Schools for free food distribution event this Saturday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is partnering with Springdale Public Schools and HOPE Distributors to give away approximately 45,000 pounds of Tyson protein, produce, and other shelf-stable items on Saturday, August 22, in Springdale.

The drive-through food distribution event is free and open to the Northwest Arkansas community.

The event will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. at C.L. “Charlie” and Willis George Park at 4308 Hylton Road in Springdale.

On Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced a 2.5 million-pound donation to Feed the Children.

