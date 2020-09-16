Tyson Foods sponsors free drive-in movie night in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is sponsoring a free movie night at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville on Monday, September 21.

The company is inviting its employees, their families and the community to watch Despicable Me 3. Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis for those who RSVP.

Popcorn and soda will be provided, and check-in is set for 6:45 p.m. The film will begin at 8 p.m.

Tyson says all recommended social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Click here to RSVP for the event.