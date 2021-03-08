Tyson Foods to offer free onsite vaccinations this week to employees in NWA

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods will offer free, onsite COVID-19 vaccinations this week to employees in Fayetteville and Springdale, according to a company press release on Monday.

After Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement last week that food manufacturing employees in Arkansas are now eligible to receive the vaccine, Tyson Foods announced that it will host onsite vaccination events, beginning at its Fayetteville plant on Tuesday, March 9, and its Berry St. plant in Springdale on Wednesday, March 10.

The Springdale-based food processor is working with Matrix Medical and local health departments to administer the vaccines.

“We’ve been working with Matrix Medical and health department officials to prepare for this moment and we’re ready,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods. “We’re pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine, and we appreciate state leaders recognizing the essential role they play in feeding the world.”

More events are planned this week for Tyson employees in Garden City, Kansas, and at Tyson facilities in Claremont, Monroe, Sanford and Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

According to Tyson Foods, nearly 10,000 of its U.S. employees have recently been vaccinated either at onsite events or through an external source.