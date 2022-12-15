SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Thursday it will open a state-of-the-art childcare center for its employees in Northwest Arkansas in 2023.

According to a press release, the campus will be built near its Springdale world headquarters campus in partnership with Bright Horizons, a nationally recognized leader in childcare.

The release says the center will care for more than 200 infants and preschoolers of Tyson team members with options for after-care for school-aged children.

“Caring for our team members and their families has always been at the core of the Tyson culture,” said Jane Duke, project lead for the world headquarters expansion. “Childcare is a barrier we can address that will not only support our team members but solve a need so our employees can be successful at work and provide for their families. This childcare center and the new corporate campus are key initiatives as we strive to become the most sought-after place to work.”

The announcement marks the third investment in childcare by Tyson Foods in less than two years.